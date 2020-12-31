The Stone Memorial Panthers (3-6) added two more victories to their total at the Maryville Christmas Classic earlier this week.
SMHS defeated William Blount 63-46 behind a balanced scoring effort. Jack Eldridge led with 16 points, followed by Dylan Whittenburg with 15 and Will Hecker with 10.
Stone Memorial (63): Jack Eldridge 16, Dylan Whittenburg 15, Will Hecker 10, Zach Boyd 8, Matthew Bilbrey 7, Chris Coudriet 5, Riley Day 2
The Panthers won their semifinal matchup against Jefferson County on Tuesday by a narrow margin, 62-60. Zach Boyd posted a double-double 25 points and 12 rebounds, followed by Whittenburg with 10. Boyd also blocked Jefferson County’s final shot to seal the victory.
Stone Memorial (62): Zach Boyd 25, Dylan Whittenburg 10, Chris Coudriet 7, Riley Day 6, Matthew Bilbrey 5, Blake Holt 5, Jack Eldridge 4
SMHS was then defeated in the championship game by Maryville, 59-50.
Stone Memorial (50): Matthew Bilbrey 16, Chris Coudriet 9, Riley Day 9, Dylan Whittenburg 6, Zach Boyd 4, Blake Holt 3, Jack Eldridge 3
