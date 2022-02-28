Wins in the region basketball tournament are seldom easy, and the Stone Memorial Panthers can attest to that as they defeated Tullahoma in the Region 4AAA quarterfinals on Saturday, 62-58.
“Tullahoma is a very well-coached team and they play really hard,” said SMHS head coach Neil Capps. “It was a hard-fought game. We were able to shoot the ball well in the first half, but in the second half they started chipping away and cut it to three points late.”
Junior guard Matthew Bilbrey led SMHS in scoring with 20 points and 6 assists, followed by freshman Cade Capps with 16 points and 8 rebounds.
Senior Dylan Whittenburg also scored in double figures with 11 points and 3 assists.
A hot start was crucial for the Panthers, who led 20-9 after the first quarter.
Stone Memorial held their double-digit advantage into halftime, where they led 31-21.
Tullahoma caught up to the Panthers late in the third quarter and brought the game to two possessions (46-40) by the end of the frame.
The Wildcats made things interesting late as they cut the SMHS lead to one possession (61-58) with 19 seconds remaining. Tullahoma got a three-pointer off with nine seconds on the clock, but ultimately missed before Bilbrey sank a game-winning free throw with 5.7 seconds left.
Along with Bilbrey and Whittenburg, point guard Blake Holt stepped up in the fourth quarter.
“Blake had six big fourth-quarter points, and did really well down the stretch,” Capps said. “I really like the way we competed,” Capps added. “We were physical and defended really well. It was a hard-fought battle.”
Stone Memorial (62): Matthew Bilbrey 20, Cade Capps 16, Dylan Whittenburg 11, Blake Holt 9, Conner Bowman 4, Brady Lane 2
***
With the win, Stone Memorial advances to Tuesday’s Region 4AAA semifinal against Lincoln County at Tullahoma High School.
Lincoln County defeated Cumberland County, 65-61, in the quarterfinal round.
“We’ve been pretty good on neutral courts, but it’s going to be a defacto home game for them,” Capps said. “They travel well. It’s going to be a great environment.
“They’re very well-coached and execute their sets well,” Capps added. “We’re going to have to throw some wrinkles at them and make plays.”
A win sends SMHS to the Region 4AAA championship and automatically qualifies the Panthers for the Class AAA substate; a loss ends their season.
“It’s that time of year,” Capps said. “It’s not going to be perfect. You’re going to have to win those grind-it-out games. We’re looking forward to the opportunity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.