Thursday’s non-district baseball game between Stone Memorial and Monterey was all Panthers as they won 7-3.
Braden Looper picked up the win on the mound, going six innings while giving up four hits and one run while striking out seven.
Looper went 2-3 with 4 RBIs and a double at the plate.
Will Magnusson and Nick Osmun each found home twice for runs against the Wildcats.
SMHS is off until Friday when they host Rhea County in non-district action.
