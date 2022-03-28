SMHSBledsoeBSB-1.JPG
Thursday’s non-district baseball game between Stone Memorial and Monterey was all Panthers as they won 7-3.

Braden Looper picked up the win on the mound, going six innings while giving up four hits and one run while striking out seven.

Looper went 2-3 with 4 RBIs and a double at the plate.

Will Magnusson and Nick Osmun each found home twice for runs against the Wildcats.

SMHS is off until Friday when they host Rhea County in non-district action.

