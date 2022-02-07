The red-hot Stone Memorial Panthers picked up two impressive road victories over the weekend as they won at Macon County, 62-43, on Friday and at Clarkrange, 80-25, on Saturday.
At Macon County
Friday’s two-hour road trip to Macon County didn’t phase the Panthers as they defeated the Tigers 62-43 in District 7AAA play.
“This was a really good environment tonight, and Macon really came out to play,” said SMHS head coach Neil Capps. “They were physical and aggressive. This game made us better. We had to earn it and compete for 32 minutes.”
SMHS freshman Cade Capps led his team with 22 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists.
Matthew Bilbrey and Blake Holt also hit double figures as Bilbrey posted 11 points and 7 assists, while Holt had 10 points, 7 assists and 4 rebounds.
Finishing around the rim and transition baskets are key to the Panthers’ success. SMHS scored 32 of their 62 points in the paint on Friday.
“That’s what we want to do; it’s not a mystery,” Capps said. “We want to run and score early with layups or get to the free throw line. We fought through adversity.”
Stone Memorial never trailed to Macon County as they led 25-17 at halftime and 47-33 after three periods.
Stone Memorial (62): Cade Capps 22, Matthew Bilbrey 11, Blake Holt 10, Dylan Whittenburg 7, Conner Bowman 6, Preston Mayberry 3, Brady Lane 3
At Clarkrange
A 24-hour turnaround was no issue for the Panthers as they dominated at Clarkrange on Saturday, 80-25.
Stone Memorial was led again by Cade Capps, who posted 15 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in 21 minutes.
Jayden Eldridge, Brady Lane and Dylan Whittenburg also scored double figures with 11 points each.
The Panthers went ahead 16-0 early as they held Clarkrange scoreless the first seven minutes of the first period
“We were communicating and talking the whole time,” Capps said. “The guys were on point tonight and got after it.”
SMHS led 43-12 at halftime en route to their 80-25 victory.
The Panthers are currently 15-8 overall and 8-2 in District 7AAA play.
Stone Memorial’s boys game with Webb, scheduled for Tuesday, has been canceled. The girls will still play.
The Panther boys will take the court next on Thursday when they host Upperman and again on Friday as they host Livingston Academy.
Stone Memorial (80): Cade Capps 15, Dylan Whittenburg 11, Jayden Eldridge 11, Brady Lane 11, Preston Mayberry 9, Matthew Bilbrey 8, PJ Barnes 6, Conner Bowman 4, Rayce Boston 2, Jordan Manis 2, Nathan Houston 1
