Stone Memorial High School’s boys soccer team celebrated senior night Tuesday evening with an impressive 7-0 victory over White County.
Seniors Gavin Potter, Ethan Lynch, Calvin Galan, Jake Shada, Phillip Garrett and Simone Azzani were honored prior to the runaway district victory.
Lynch opened the game with two goals from 4 and 13 feet away, assisted by Jacob McDonald and Galan.
With a 2-0 lead, the duo of Eli Lynch and Isaac Miller pushed the SMHS advantage to 4-0 on assists by Azzani.
Austin Machic found
the back of the net off an Azzani assist to make Stone Memorial’s lead 5-0 before Ely Lynch scored off a rebound to make it 6-0.
The Lynches connected for the game’s final goal with 11 minutes left as Ethan scored off an Eli assist to make the score 7-0.
Keepers Potter and Joe Sojka pitched a shutout for the Panther defense in the 7-0 win.
Stone Memorial improved to 9-2-1 with the win and hosted Upperman on Thursday. SMHS hosts Rhea County next Thursday for their season finale.
