Stone Memorial got back in the win column Friday night via a 63-52 victory over Dickson County in the Crossville Thanksgiving Classic, at Cumberland County High School.
Panther freshman Cade Capps continued the impressive start to his high school campaign, scoring 21 points on 50% shooting and pulling down four rebounds against the Cougars en route to victory.
SMHS senior Dylan Whittenburg found his groove against Dickson County, scoring 14 points on 4-6 shooting.
Bryson Bilbrey also hit double-figures with 10 points and four assists.
Stone Memorial never trailed to Dickson County and led 16-4 after one quarter.
Dickson County settled in and cut the Panther lead to five points by halftime, 27-22.
The Cougars would get as close as three points (32-29) in the third quarter before Stone Memorial went ahead 36-29 at the end of the period.
After a low-scoring third period, the fourth quarter would see each team find their groove offensively as Stone Memorial outscored the Cougars 27-23 in the fourth quarter to take home the 63-52 victory.
Stone Memorial took advantage of Dickson County mistakes, outscoring the Cougars off turnovers, 16-2 and in transition, 15-0.
Stone Memorial improves to 2-3 overall with the win and hosts Webb School of Knoxville on Tuesday.
Stone Memorial (63): Cade Capps 21, Dylan Whittenburg 14, Bryson Bilbrey 10, Matthew Bilbrey 8, Blake Holt 6, Preston Mayberry 2, Conner Bowman 2
