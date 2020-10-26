Senior night often brings extra energy to a football program, and Stone Memorial was no exception on Friday as they defeated Smith County, 39-10.
The contest was Stone Memorial’s first varsity contest since Oct. 2 due to a bye week and last week’s opponent, Cumberland County, unable to play due to a player testing positive for COVID-19.
“It was a weird two weeks,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. “Smith County is a good, young football team. I was pleased with the way we came out of the gates.”
“We were really sharp on our first few offensive drives, and the defense gave us good field position by getting stops early.”
Stone Memorial came out hot, as they scored three plays into their opening drive on a 35-yard touchdown run by running back Nick Coble to take a 7-0 lead.
After the Panther defense forced a three-and-out, Stone Memorial again found the end zone, this time via a scramble by quarterback Bryant Carter to push the Panther lead to 14-0 at the end of the first period.
Smith County answered by getting on the scoreboard early in the second period via a field goal to cut the SMHS lead to 14-3.
Late in the second period, Carter found receiver Kaleb Flowers on a post route for a 50-yard touchdown, extending Stone Memorial’s advantage to 21-3 at halftime.
Smith County wasted no time scoring in the second half, as they broke loose for a long touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter.
“I was displeased with how we came out in the second half,” Samber said. “I really wanted us to step on their throat in the second half, which we did eventually.
“To give up a score and be a little sloppy our first few offensive drives of the half was disappointing,” he added. “Part of that was adjustments on their part.”
The Panther offense found their rhythm again on a fourth-and-one quarterback sneak by Carter, who broke the play loose for a 65-yard touchdown run to make the score 27-10 Stone Memorial late in the third period.
Carter would find the end zone a fourth time via some trickery as the quarterback caught a pass from Hunter Heavilon for a 33-yard touchdown pass, making the score 33-10 in the fourth period.
Jake Shada scored the game’s final touchdown on a 55-yard run, making the final score 39-10 in favor of the Panthers.
Carter totaled 346 yards and four touchdowns on the night. The gunslinger was 8-17 for 172 yards and a touchdown through the air, and he rushed for 141 yards and two TDs on 12 carries on the ground. Carter also had one catch for 33 yards and a touchdown.
“I’m proud of his development and progress,” Samber said of Carter. “To see him play the way he has this year has been huge. He went for the cycle on offense, and we put in a package with him at defensive end and he also got a sack.”
Coble finished the day with 81 rushing yards and a touchdown, along with 57 yards by Shada.
Quincy Hunter led SMHS through the air with three receptions for 58 yards. Flowers hauled in one catch for 50 yards and a touchdown.
The victory improves Stone Memorial’s record to 4-5 overall. SMHS will travel to Friendship Christian this Friday at 7 p.m. for a non-region contest.
“This is a big football game for our kids,” Samber said. “We’ve been sharp in the second half of the year. We’ve played good football for five weeks in a row. We want to keep momentum going.”
