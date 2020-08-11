In a morning filled with rain showers and inclement weather, the Stone Memorial Panther golf team competed against 11 other programs in the Early Bird Open at Golden Eagle Golf Club in Cookeville.
Cookeville won the match at 289, followed by Cumberland County at 314. Stone Memorial posted a 328 to finish the day.
Brady Brewer, Nolan Wyatt and Billy Drainas each shot an 81 for Stone Memorial along with Kaleb McCoy’s 85.
Stone Memorial will take on White County and Cumberland County at Lake Tansi Golf Club this Thursday.
