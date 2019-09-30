The Stone Memorial Panthers found themselves on the wrong end of the scoreboard again last Friday night, as they were defeated at Kingston 33-14.
“We’re a better football team than the way we played,” said SMHS coach Derik Samber. “Hats off to Kingston and coach (Brian Pankey).”
The non-region loss to the Jackets drops Stone Memorial to 1-5 overall this season. The Panthers are 0-2 in Region 3-4A competition.
“We had a touchdown taken off the board and a fumble at the two-yard line or its certainly a different football game,” added Samber. “Two different drives we stopped them on third down and had personal fouls after the whistle.”
Kingston wasted no time taking the lead Friday, as the Jackets scored on their first offensive play via a 64-yard touchdown run down the right side to take a 6-0 lead.
Stone Memorial’s Achilles heel rose up on the ensuing drive, as the Panthers marched down to the Kingston 3-yard line before fumbling and giving up possession to Kingston.
The Jackets added another touchdown to the board on the first play of the second quarter as they powered in a one-yard run for six. After the extra point, Kingston led 13-0.
Less than three minutes later, the Jackets scored on a 32-yard touchdown run to go ahead 19-0.
Stone Memorial got on the scoreboard on the next drive. A big Zach Street reception set SMHS up on the Kingston 19-yard line, where Panther senior Cedric Little broke multiple tackles on his way to a 19-yard touchdown run.
Bryant Carter found Grant Finley in the back of the end zone for the two-point conversion, cutting Kingston’s lead to 19-8 with 5:04 left until halftime, a score that would stand until the break.
The Jackets would strike first in the third quarter via a 4-yard touchdown run, extending their lead to 26-8 with 3:30 left in the third.
Two possessions later, a 29-yard run by Carter set up a 17-yard Street touchdown run on the next play. After a failed point-after, Stone Memorial trailed Kingston 26-14 with 7:11 left.
The Jackets would put the nail in the coffin with 5:34 remaining, scoring the game’s last touchdown to make the final score 33-14 in favor of Kingston.
Carter finished 6-14 through the air for 66 yards, and added 106 yards on the ground.
Street finished the day with 132 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.
Stone Memorial travles to Macon County (3-3, 1-0) this Friday night for a Region 3-4A matchup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.