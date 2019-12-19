Stone Memorial’s comeback bid came up short at Franklin County Tuesday night, as the Panthers were defeated 55-54.
SMHS trailed the entire second half, but was able to cut the deficit to one point on three occasions in the fourth period, including the final 15 seconds.
However, the Panthers were unable to convert a shot in the final seconds and left Winchester with a season split with the Rebels.
Jack Eldridge led Stone Memorial in the scorebook as the junior posted 19 points. Kaleb McCoy also hit double-figures with 11.
The loss drops the Panthers to 4-5 overall this season.
Stone Memorial will take the court next on Friday night as they host Elizabethton in the SMHS Christmas Classic at 7:30.
SMHS will also play Saturday at 3 p.m. against Loretto.
Stone Memorial (54): Jack Eldridge 19, Kaleb McCoy 11, Zach Street 7, Zach Boyd 6, Hunter Wattenbarger 4, Andre Flores 4, Will Hecker 3
