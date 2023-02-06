The Stone Memorial boys, for the second consecutive season, put a stamp on the 2022-’23 basketball season Friday night when they downed the visiting Macon County Tigers 84-29 to clinch the regular-season title.
“The boys did a good job, and I am proud of them and their hard work,” said Stone Coach Neil Capps. “We’ve got a bunch of guys with a lot of experience, but it never gets old to win a district tournament title, or regular-season title.”
The win improves Stone Memorial to 21-3 for the season and 11-0 in District 7AAA. Macon County falls to 5-22 and 0-11.
“Players win championships, you have to have good players,” Capps said. “It is like the old saying, it is not about the X’s and the O’s, it is about the Jimmy’s and the Joe’s. We’ve got players that can make plays, we’ve got good depth. We’ve got players that can probably start for other teams, but they’re willing to come off the bench for us. You’ve got to appreciate this.”
The game, actually, was decided early. Baskets by Matthew Bilbrey, Cade Capps and Brady Lane helped the Panthers rush to a 35-8 lead at the end of the first period and the black and gold widened the margin to 45 points, 59-15, at halftime.
Cade Capps led the Stone Memorial charge with 19 points. Bilbrey had 16 and Connor Bowman scored nine. Lane chipped in eight points, while Preston Mayberry scored seven and Jayden Eldridge added six. Blake Holt and Jordan Mannis tallied six points each. Wyatt Grothe scored five and Nathan Houston scored two.
“We were able to speed Macon County up and create problems,” said Coach Capps. “I think we caused 28 turnovers. Any time you can create a live ball turnover, it leads to easy buckets, and we were able to get a lot of easy buckets early.
“We’ve been talking about our defensive identity all season. It is no secret that we have guys that can put the ball in the basket, but that is not the only part of the game. We’ve got to be able to get some stops. Defense and rebounding will help you in the postseason, and defense and rebounding is a non-negotiable for us.”
The final week of the regular season will still be a challenge for the Panthers. Stone Memorial will host Clarkrange on Feb. 7 for Senior Night, and then head to Livingston Academy on Feb. 10.
“We’re 100% preparing for the postseason. We’re not going to become complacent [because we won the regular season],” Coach Capps said. “I am big about having things laid back, things teams haven’t seen, ready for the postseason.
“When you get in those tight games, I am a big believer you need to defend and rebound in the half-court and you have to execute offensively in the halfcourt. It won’t be a constant transition game in the postseason, it is going to come down to those one or two possessions when you’ve got to get a bucket. We’re going into this final week thinking business as usual. We’re going to try and get better.”
