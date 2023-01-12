Aubrey Thompson highlighted a good showing last week by the Stone Memorial Panthers in the Chattanooga Central Wrestling Invitational. SMHS finished 13th overall in a field that included powerhouse teams like Signal Mountain, Cleveland, Red Bank, Walker Valley, Chattanooga and Alcoa
“The Chattanooga Central event was a tough and long tournament with 20 teams,” said Stone Memorial coach Brian Parker. “Aubrey did a great job, he was ranked fourth and actually finished third. We had some kids get some good wins and saw some places where we need to improve our technique.”
Thompson opened the tournament with a bye in the 138-pound division. He came back to beat Jacob Morris of Rhea County. He lost his next two matches but followed that with wins over Jackson Owen of Signal Mountain and Callen Bridgeman of Chattanooga Christian.
Sam Bringhurst took fourth at 152 pounds in the meet. He received an opening round bye, but knocked off Alcoa’s Zach Hildbraun. He then beat Kevin Morales of Red Bank in the quarterfinal, but lost his semifinal match. Bringhurst beat Chris Brainerd, but lost the third place match to Anthony Copeland of East Ridge.
Ricky Lester, competing in the 113-pound division took a victory in the opening round against Henry Varner of Red Bank. He lost his second round match before knocking of Caleb Smith of Chattanooga Central and Kam Pritchett of East Ridge. He lost in the consolation bracket to finish fifth overall.
Aden Thompson, at 160 pounds, finished sixth overall at the tournament. He lost his opening round match but came back with three straight wins, beating Dakota Williams of Walker Valley, Josh Ramierz of Marion County and Trevor Burney of Chattanooga Central. He lost his fifth-place match to Alex Edgar of East Hamilton.
Jack Nealy at 106 pounds beat Jacob Blevins of Marion County in the first round, but dropped his next two matches. Dalton Platz, at 126 pounds, received a bye in the first round, but came up short in both of his matches. Chandler Gavin, wrestling at 132 pounds, fell in both of his competitive contests, and Trenton Duncan, who wrestles at 145 pounds, lost his opener, but beat Bryson Atkins of Sequatchie County in the consolation bracket. Matt Becker went 0-2 for the Panthers at 182 pounds.
The Stone Memorial wrestlers will be back on track Jan. 13 when they host crosstown rival Cumberland County. Matches are set to begin at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.