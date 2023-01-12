Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected with total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Higher elevations across the Cumberland Plateau in Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 3 AM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...First round of snow will occur overnight and into Friday morning before temperatures warm to near or slightly above freezing. Less traveled and secondary roads may remain slick before the second round of snow moves in Friday evening and overnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&