The Stone Memorial Panthers played their final contest of the season Saturday night, as they were defeated by the Bradley Central Bears in the Region 3AAA quarterfinals 65-57.
SMHS stayed competitive with the Bears throughout the contest and held a brief lead in the third period before Bradley Central closed out strong to win the elimination game.
Chris Coudriet, Jack Eldridge and Hunter Wattenbarger each scored in double-figures for Stone Memorial.
Coudriet led the way with 16 points, followed by 13 from Eldridge and 10 by Wattenbarger.
Stone Memorial finishes the season at 17-13 overall. The Panthers had two seniors on the roster in Zach Street and Nathan Wyatt.
Stone Memorial (57): Chris Coudriet 16, Jack Eldridge 13, Hunter Wattenbarger 10, Zach Boyd 8, Zach Street 5, Will Hecker 5
