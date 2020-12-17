Stone Memorial’s gauntlet of opponents to start the season got no easier Tuesday.
The Panthers welcomed Oak Ridge to Crossville, a Class AAA state tournament team from last season with a goal of returning to Murfreesboro in 2021.
“These are the type of opponents we’re going to see in district play,” said SMHS head coac Neil Capps. “Guys are going to scrape and fight, and you’ve got to match that. If you don’t, you’re going to get run out of the gym.”
The game was played on approximately 28 hours-notice, as the teams confirmed the game Monday afternoon.
“It was short notice, but it was short notice for them, too,” Capps said. “We were able to get some film and go over some of the things they do.
“Oak Ridge is a perennial power, and coach Aaron Green does a great job. We knew they were going to play hard, physical and fast.”
Oak Ridge jumped ahead 12-6 early in the first period before SMHS fought back to trail after one quarter, 18-16.
The Panthers briefly took a 21-20 lead in the second period before the Wildcats regained control to lead 31-26 at halftime.
A strong third quarter by Stone Memorial saw six lead changes, with SMHS leading 50-47 going into the fourth period.
“You can call sets or plays to try and get something, but at the end of the day you’ve got to go make plays,” Capps said. “We scored 24 points in the third quarter. That’s one of our better third quarters against a quality opponent.”
In the fourth, the lead changed hands eight times before the Wildcats hit a crucial three-pointer to take a 62-60 lead late in the fourth, a lead they wouldn’t relinquish on their way to a 66-62 victory over Stone Memorial.
“In the fourth quarter, you’ve got to defend and execute in the half court,” Capps said. “We were able to execute and get good looks, we just weren’t able to knock them down. That’s fine; it’s a process that we’re continuing to work on.
“I’m pleased with our effort on the short notice,” Capps added. “You can do that on a short notice with six seniors.”
Stone Memorial’s Will Hecker led his team in scoring, as the guard posted 22 points, three rebounds and three assists.
Chris Coudriet scored 15 points and pulled down six rebounds for SMHS. Senior Zach Boyd posted 13 points and eight rebounds.
Stone Memorial’s Jack Eldridge was quiet on the score sheet with only four points, but the four-year starter pulled down six rebounds and dished out five assists.
The Panthers fall to 1-4 on the season and are scheduled to face Webb School of Knoxville next on Monday at 3:30 p.m. CDT.
Stone Memorial (62): Will Hecker 22, Chris Coudriet 15, Zach Boyd 13, Jack Eldridge 4, Matthew Bilbrey 3, Blake Holt 3, Dylan Whittenburg 2
