Stone Memorial High School will host a Panther Preview Nov. 11 beginning at 4:30 p.m.

This event will feature elementary basketball teams from the SMHS feeder schools — North Cumberland, Stone, Crab Orchard, Pine View and Homestead elementary schools — and the SMHS Lady Panther and Panther basketball teams, cheerleaders and dance team.

Elementary games will include two six-minute quarters with a one-minute half-time. 

4:30 p.m.: Stone Elementary vs. North Cumberland girls teams

4:45 p.m.: Stone Elementary Cheerleaders

4:50 p.m.: Stone Elementary vs. North Cumberland boys teams

5:05 p.m.: North Cumberland Cheerleaders

5:10 p.m.: Pine View Elementary vs. Homestead Elementary girls teams

5:25 p.m.: Pine View Elementary Cheerleaders

5:30 p.m.: Pine View Elementary vs. Homestead Elementary boys teams

5:45 p.m.: Homestead Elementary Cheerleaders

5:50 p.m.: SMHS Lady Panthers

6:15 p.m.: SMHS Cheerleaders

6:20 p.m.: SMHS Panthers

6:50 p.m.: Group photo at center court for all participants

6:55 p.m.: Homestead Elementary vs. Crab Orchard Elementary girls teams

7:10 p.m.: Crab Orchard Cheerleaders

7:15 p.m.: Homestead Elementary vs. Crab Orchard Elementary boys teams

7:30 p.m.: Pine View vs. Stone Elementary girls teams

7:45 p.m.: Pine View vs. Stone Elementary boys teams

8 p.m.: Crab Orchard Elementary vs. North Cumberland girls teams

8:15 p.m.: Crab Orchard Elementary vs. North Cumberland boys teams

Admission is $5 for adults and free for all students and children.

Trending Video