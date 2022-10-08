Stone Memorial High School will host a Panther Preview Nov. 11 beginning at 4:30 p.m.
This event will feature elementary basketball teams from the SMHS feeder schools — North Cumberland, Stone, Crab Orchard, Pine View and Homestead elementary schools — and the SMHS Lady Panther and Panther basketball teams, cheerleaders and dance team.
Elementary games will include two six-minute quarters with a one-minute half-time.
4:30 p.m.: Stone Elementary vs. North Cumberland girls teams
4:45 p.m.: Stone Elementary Cheerleaders
4:50 p.m.: Stone Elementary vs. North Cumberland boys teams
5:05 p.m.: North Cumberland Cheerleaders
5:10 p.m.: Pine View Elementary vs. Homestead Elementary girls teams
5:25 p.m.: Pine View Elementary Cheerleaders
5:30 p.m.: Pine View Elementary vs. Homestead Elementary boys teams
5:45 p.m.: Homestead Elementary Cheerleaders
5:50 p.m.: SMHS Lady Panthers
6:15 p.m.: SMHS Cheerleaders
6:20 p.m.: SMHS Panthers
6:50 p.m.: Group photo at center court for all participants
6:55 p.m.: Homestead Elementary vs. Crab Orchard Elementary girls teams
7:10 p.m.: Crab Orchard Cheerleaders
7:15 p.m.: Homestead Elementary vs. Crab Orchard Elementary boys teams
7:30 p.m.: Pine View vs. Stone Elementary girls teams
7:45 p.m.: Pine View vs. Stone Elementary boys teams
8 p.m.: Crab Orchard Elementary vs. North Cumberland girls teams
8:15 p.m.: Crab Orchard Elementary vs. North Cumberland boys teams
Admission is $5 for adults and free for all students and children.
