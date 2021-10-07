Through seven games, the Panthers have put up impressive offensive numbers.
Leading the receiving corps is Kaleb Flowers, who has 24 receptions for 598 yards and 8 touchdowns so far. Chris Hannah and Bear Eldridge are also favorite targets. Hannah has 6 receptions for 79 yards and two TDs, while Eldridge has posted eight receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns.
“Kaleb has been our big-play guy,” Samber said. “We’ve really spread it around to Chris Hannah and Bear Eldridge the past few weeks.”
Running the show has been quarterback Hunter Heavilon, who is 42-90 for 818 yards on the year with 12 touchdowns with only two interceptions.
“Hunter’s been putting up numbers, but the thing I’m most proud of is he’s been protecting the football,” Samber said. “In six weeks he’s not turned the ball over. That has a lot to do with our record.”
Stone Memorial has spread the love rushing the ball as five players have at least 100 rushing yards on the season.
“In the run game, we’ve been balanced,” Samber said.
Heavilon leads SMHS in rushing as well, posting 370 yards on 41 carries, three of which were for touchdowns.
Jake Shada and Kyle Trentham are the lead running backs to date as Shada has 291 rushing yards on 31 carries and a score, while Trentham has recorded 264 yards on 37 carries and a score.
Blayton Flowers and Houston Woody each have two touchdown carries.
Bryant Carter has eclipsed the 100-yard mark rushing with 141 and a touchdown on the ground. Carter also has three receptions for 50 yards.
The Panthers have posted 2,282 total yards for an average of 326 per game.
