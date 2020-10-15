This Friday night was supposed to be a showdown of Crossville’s high school football teams, but COVID-19 had other plans.
Cumberland County and Stone Memorial’s yearly matchup was originally scheduled for tonight, but the CCHS Jet football program has been shut down for two weeks due to a positive COVID-19 case.
Cumberland County learned of the positive on Thursday, Oct. 8, resulting in a cancelation of their Oct. 9 game at Rockwood and this week’s Region 3-4A showdown with cross-town foe Stone Memorial.
SMHS is credited with a region victory, but CCHS is given a no-contest for this Friday’s game.
The Panthers (3-5, 1-3) stepped in last-minute and faced Rockwood last week and will have this Friday off before hosting Smith County next week.
Should Cumberland County be cleared to return to action for next week the Jets (0-6, 0-3) are scheduled to undefeated Bledsoe County (7-0, 2-0).
Check future editions of the Crossville Chronicle and online at www.crossville-chronicle.com for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.