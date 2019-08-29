Three freshman led the Stone Memorial Panthers’ golf team to victory Wednesday afternoon at Rockwood Country Club.
SMHS defeated the hometown Tigers 179-188.
Billy Drainus shot a 44, followed by a pair of 45s from Rayce Boston and Nolan Wyatt.
Will Magnusson shot 45, and Kaleb McCoy shot 47.
Stone Memorial will have more than a week off before competing next.
SMHS will face Livingston Academy next Thursday, Sept. 5 at
Hidden Valley Golf Course.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.