Michael Lindsay

Three freshman led the Stone Memorial Panthers’ golf team to victory Wednesday afternoon at Rockwood Country Club. 

SMHS defeated the hometown Tigers 179-188.

Billy Drainus shot a 44, followed by a pair of 45s from Rayce Boston and Nolan Wyatt.

Will Magnusson shot 45, and Kaleb McCoy shot 47.

Stone Memorial will have more than a week off before competing next.

SMHS will face Livingston Academy next Thursday, Sept. 5 at

Hidden Valley Golf Course.

