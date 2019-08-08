The Stone Memorial High School Panthers boys golf team moved to 2-0 on the season with a one-stroke victory over Kingston Tuesday, Aug. 6.
SMHS’ Brady Brewer led all golfers with a 40 on the front nine at Bear Trace. Fellow Panther Kaleb McCoy followed him closely with a 43 to help seal the victory 177-178.
Other Stone Memorial scores include Nolan Wyatt at 45, Calvin Galan at 48, Will Magnusson at 49. Bill Drainus, Zach Boyd and Rayce Boston each shot a 50.
Brooklyn Dryden shot the low-round score for the girls with a 57.
The victory follows their season-opening win against Rockwood. Stone Memorial faced White County and Cumberland County on Thursday in Sparta.
