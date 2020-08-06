Monday afternoon saw last season’s TSSAA state golf tournament runners-up tee up on the Plateau, as Stone Memorial hosted Kingston in a nine-hole match at the Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain.
The Jackets left victorious by defeating SMHS 148-158. Stone Memorial was led by Brady Brewer, who shot a 34 (-2) on the day.
Will Magnusson recorded the second-best score for the Panthers at 38, followed by Nolan Wyatt, Billy Drainas and Kaleb McCoy, who tied at 43.
For Kingston, Blake Woody shot a 34, followed by Colby Johnson at 36, Will Bacon at 37, Parker Jones at 41 and Brady Reynolds at 43.
The Panthers have a week off to prepare for the Aug. 10 Early Bird Open in Cookeville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.