Stone Memorial golf kept their undefeated start to the season going with a nine-hole victory over DeKalb County on Tuesday.
Nolan Wyatt led the way, shooting a 37 at Bear Trace for the match’s low score.
SMHS’ Rayce Boston fired in a 38, followed by Billy Drainas at 40 and Braden Houston at 43.
In girls action, Sarah Bass finished second on the day with a nine-hole score of 46.
Stone Memorial’s win follows their season-opening victory over Livingston Academy last week.
The Panthers traveled to Cookeville for a match against the Cavaliers on Thursday and will return to Golden Eagle Golf Club on Monday, Aug. 8, for the Early Bird Invitational.
SMHS hits the road to Livingston Academy next Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.