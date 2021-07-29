There will be some new faces on the sidelines at Stone Memorial this fall, as the Panther football program introduced four new coaches this season.
“There’s several new guys on this staff,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber, who is entering his fourth season with the Panthers. “Hamilton Troche will be our running backs coach. He’s been involved with our Jr. Panthers.
“Jeremiah Faalafua is helping on the defensive side of the ball,” Samber added. “He’s been with Junior Panthers and the middle school program. The kids love him. He’s coached some of them since they were 6 years old.”
Experience with the middle school program and Junior Panthers is invaluable to Samber.
“We try to have some carryover between our middle school and high school,” he said.
Also new to the program is Scott Whitt.
“He’s going to coach our tight ends,” Samber said. “He was an assistant athletic director at Roane State.”
Tanner Kirkland returns to the sidelines for the Panthers this season as well to coach the defensive line.
Also new to the Panther football program is wide receivers coach Jordan Stephens.
Some returning coaches will be in new roles in 2021.
“Jamie Smith has stepped into the role of offensive coordinator,” Samber said. “Justin Qualls is now the strength and conditioning coordinator as well as defensive coordinator.”
Duane Hazelton remains as assistant coach for the high school and head middle school coach. Andy Bryan will continue with outside linebackers.
The Panthers will kick off their 2021 campaign on Friday, Aug, 20 at Lenoir City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.