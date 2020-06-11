Stone Memorial High School football is one step closer to normal, as the team entered their second week of voluntary workouts and conditioning.
“We’ve been doing a lot of agility and conditioning work with a little bit of time on the field,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. “It’s good to be around our kids again, and I think for them its good to be around each other.
“We’ve had great work ethics and attendance; it’s been really good.”
This offseason is uncharted water for football programs across the state. COVID-19 restrictions shut programs down for more than two months.
“Adaptability is a big part of every year,” Samber said. “Personnel and coaching staffs change. You’ve always got to be flexible.
“I didn’t think Lysol would ever be essential equipment for football. Charting all our disinfectant procedures and keeping kids spread out has been challenging
“It’s a good thing that our kids gravitate toward each other, but we’ve got to play by the guidelines.”
Though the challenges of practicing through COVID-19 have been apparent, there are a few bright spots during all of this.
“The smaller groups has allowed for really good, detailed instruction,” said Samber. “Issuing each kid a water bottle also helped, and that was a problem we didn’t know we had.”
The Panthers return a majority of their starters from a year ago, and Samber points to that as a key this offseason.
“I can’t imagine starting from scratch; having eight kids back on both sides of the ball is huge,” Samber said. “Bryant Carter has really taken over and was working with kids today in practice. We’ve got four senior linebackers, too.
“For those guys to not only know the schemes, but to have ownership of them has been awesome.”
Stone Memorial’s focus right now is getting their players back together and taking responsibility for the upcoming season.
“The biggest thing is it hasn’t been pulling teeth to get kids here,” Samber added. “Attendance has been awesome. I think we’ve had two tardies in two weeks.
“This year in particular, we’ve needed some maturity and responsibility, and they’ve stepped up to the plate.”
Stone Memorial is scheduled to kick off the regular season on Friday, Aug. 23 at Grace Christian Academy in Knoxville.
