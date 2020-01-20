The Stone Memorial Panthers improved their District 6AAA record to 2-0 Friday night as they defeated the visiting Warren County Pioneers, 61-36.
Warren County shot only 28.9% from the field compared to Stone Memorial shooting an impressive 66.7%, including 50% (6-12) from three-point range.
Stone Memorial never trailed in Friday’s contest as they led 16-9 after one quarter. The Panthers stretched their lead to 35-19 by halftime.
The Panther defense held Warren County to only seven third-quarter points, putting SMHS ahead 51-26 after three quarters. SMHS won by a final score of 61-36.
SMHS was balanced offensively Friday, as three Panthers hit double-figures. Point guard Hunter Wattenbarger led with 13 points, four rebounds and two assists, followed closely by Chris Coudriet posting 12 points and three rebounds.
Zach Street also hit double-digits scoring as the senior guard posted 11 points.
The Panthers are currently 13-6 overall and will host District 6AAA foe Cookeville in a crucial matchup on Tuesday. The visiting Cavaliers enter the contest 9-10 overall with an 0-1 district record, the loss coming to White County 82-72 on Friday.
Stone Memorial (61): Hunter Wattenbarger 13, Chris Coudriet 12, Zach Street 11, Riley Day 7, Zach Boyd 5, Jack Eldridge 4, Will Hecker 3, Nathan Wyatt 2, Blake Holt 2, Anthony Flores 2
