The Stone Memorial High School Panther cross country team competed for the final time this season in Tennessee’s ultimate competition: the TSSAA Large Class state meet at Percy Warner Park in Nashville.
The girls team competed along with Cameron McDonald and Dennis Hutton as individuals in the boys race.
To qualify for the state meet, the nine local athletes excelled in the TSSAA Region 3 Large Class meet in Cookeville on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The girls team placed third, while McDonald and Hutton finished as top-10 runners to advance as individuals.
For the Lady Panthers, Meghan Niles placed 39th out of almost 200 runners at 20:13. Haley Suggs finished with a time of 21:49, followed by Emma Newcome at 23:24, Ashley Hale at 24:19, Natalie Stone at 26:57, Taylor Bell at 27:41 and Lillian Allred at 28:59 at the state meet.
McDonald posted a time of 18:02, followed by Hutton at 19:02 in Saturday’s competition.
In the girls race, Dobyns-Bennett took the overall state championship. Dobyns-Bennett’s Sasha Neglia won the girls race with a time of 17:22.
Siegel won the boys competition. Henry County’s Silas Winders posted the fastest boys time at 15:28.
