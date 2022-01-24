The Stone Memorial Panthers and Lady Panthers were back to District 7AAA play on Thursday and Friday, where they faced off against Livingston Academy and DeKalb County.
Livingston swept both Thursday’s contests before the SMHS boys defeated DeKalb County on Friday, while the Lady Panthers fell to the Lady Tigers.
At Livingston Academy
Livingston’s girls put an impressive performance on display Thursday en route to a 69-35 win over SMHS.
The Lady Wildcats went ahead 29-0 in the first quarter to start the contest and led 46-14 at halftime.
In the boys game, the Wildcat defense held off a last-second SMHS shot attempt to win 54-52.
Stone Memorial led by as many as nine points (33-24) in the second half before Livingston retook the lead in the fourth.
Cade Capps led SMHS with 24 points in the loss.
Vs. DeKalb County
The Lady Panthers dropped their seccond game of the back-to-back on Friday against DeKalb County, 60-59. Katie Adkisson had 23 points for SMHS in the loss.
Stone Memorial’s boys never trailed to DeKalb County en route to a 58-51 victory.
Four Panthers scored in double figures, led by Matthew Bilbrey with 14 points. Dylan Whittenburg and Capps followed with 13 along with a season-high 12 points by Jayden Eldridge.
Stone Memorial takes the court again Tuesday when they travel across town to District 7AAA foe Cumberland County.
