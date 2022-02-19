District 7AAA's top boys and girls basketball teams converged onto Tennessee Tech University Friday night for the semifinal round, where the Stone Memorial Panthers earned a berth in tonight's boys championship game.
Stone Memorial defeated Livingston Academy, 65-54, in the final game yesterday to set up tonight's championship game matchup against White County. The Warriors defeated Cumberland County, 41-39, on a last-second shot from WCHS.
Cade Capps led SMHS in their win with 15 points, followed by 13 from Matthew Bilbrey. Cumberland County's Jackson Inman led CCHS with 13 points.
CCHS will face Livingston Academy in the consolation round today at 4:30 at TTU.
On the girls side, the Cumberland County Lady Jets fell to Upperman in the semifinals, 51-42, to set up their consolation game against Livingston Academy today at 3 p.m. at TTU.
Jorja Anderson led CCHS with 11 points, followed by Emery Baragona with 9.
District 7AAA consolation/championship schedule (Saturday)
The girls consolation game between Cumberland County and Livingston Academy is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
The Boys consolation game between Cumberland County and Livingston Academy is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.
The District 7AAA girls championship between Upperman and White County is scheduled for 6 p.m.
The District 7AAA boys championship between Stone Memorial and White County is scheduled for 8 p.m.
