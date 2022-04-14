Stone Memorial baseball split their District 7AAA matchups with DeKalb County earlier this week
as they fell at home 3-1 before winning on the road, 7-4.
Game one
After an hour-long weather delay, DeKalb County picked up a 3-1 victory at Stone Memorial on Mon-day.
A Braden Looper double in the bottom of the first inning brought in Dylan Whittenburg for Stone Memorial’s lone run in the contest.
The teams combined for seven hits on Monday, only two of which came from SMHS.
Whittenburg went seven innings on the mound, giving up five hits and striking five while walking three.
Game two
After a rainout on Tuesday forced the game to Wednesday, Stone Memorial’s offense came to life as they collected 11 hits in Smithville to defeat DeKalb County, 7-4.
The big bats came out for SMHS as Whittenburg
and Will Magnusson each hit a solo home run in the win.
Nolan Wyatt went 3-3 with a double and four RBIs in the win, followed by Magnusson recording two hits and two runs scored.
On the mound, Wade Wilson picked up the win, going 4.2 innings while giving up four hits. Looper finished the final 2.1 innings, giving up two hits.
Stone Memorial’s first two runs came via the long ball as Magnusson homered in the top of the second, followed by Whittenburg in the top of the third to put SMHS ahead 2-0.
Three runs in the top of the fourth gave Stone Memorial a 5-0 lead as Magnusson, Ethan Todd and Wilson each found home safely.
Three DeKalb County runs in the bottom of the fifth cut the lead to 5-3 before a Nolan Wyatt double to center scored Todd and Wilson, putting SMHS up 7-3 in the top of the sixth.
DeKalb found another run in the bottom of the sixth before the Panthers shut the door on their comeback to win 7-4.
Stone Memorial is 6-5 overall and 4-4 in District 7AAA play.
The Panthers had a double-header at Sequoyah on Thursday and host Kingston on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.