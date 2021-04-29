History was made Monday evening as the Stone Memorial Panthers took down Cookeville 4-3 in District 6AAA action for the first time.
“This is one we’ve wanted from the beginning of the season,” said SMHS head coach Trent Stokes. “This one was a little personal. It wasn’t given to us, we had to go take it.”
SMHS struck first as Alex Sixkiller hit a sacrifice fly to score Cameron McDonald in the bottom of the first inning.
Cookeville answered in the top of the second to tie it at 1-1.
The teams remained knotted at one until SMHS loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth inning.
That’s when Panther second baseman Dylan Whittenburg delivered the game-winning hit, a bases-loaded double to center, scoring three runs to put SMHS ahead 4-1.
“I was looking for the first-pitch fastball,” Whittenburg said. “We had people get on before me, and he wasn’t very accurate so he was going to try and throw a strike.
“It was a huge adrenaline rush.”
Whittenburg also pitched Monday, throwing five and one-third innings and striking out six Cavaliers before Tanner Hurd was called on to finish out the final one and two-thirds innings.
“It feels good to be trusted,” Hurd said. “My past few outings haven’t been spot on, but it feels good to come back and be trusted by my coaches and teammates.”
After Monday’s 4-3 win by Stone Memorial, Cookeville responded with a 6-4 win on Tuesday to split the district series.
Stone Memorial was scheduled to play at Upperman on Thursday, weather permitting and Friday at home vs. Livingston Academy.
