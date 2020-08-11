Moments after the Big 10 Athletic Conference canceled its fall 2020 football season, the Pac-12 voted to cancel theirs as well.
The Pac-12 is looking toward spring 2021 to host their traditional fall sports, including football.
Pac-12 teams include The University of Arizona, Arizona State University, the University of California-Berkeley, the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), the University of Colorado, the University of Oregon, Oregon State University, Stanford University, the University of Southern California, the University of Utah, the University of Washington and Washington State University.
The Pac-12 news was first reported by Brett McMurphy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.