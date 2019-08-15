The Obed Watershed Community Association will hold its seventh annual 5K run Saturday, Oct. 5, on the roads of Cumberland Mountain State Park.
Check in and same-day registration begins at 8 a.m. at the recreation center, and the run starts at 9.
A one-mile Fun Run/Walk will start at 9:10. Participants can register online at www.Obedwatershed.org, or pick up a registration from the park office and mail it in.
The fee is $25 for the 5K and $15 for the Fun Run with a team discount for five or more runners/walkers. Those with questions can call Brad Fox at 931-456-9880 ext. 4173.
