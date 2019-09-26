The Obed Watershed Community Association will hold its seventh annual Keep It Clean 5K Run on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Cumberland Mountain State Park.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. at the recreation lodge, with the run starting at 9 a.m. There will be a one-mile fun run/walk immediately following the 5K.
Preregister by clicking on “Links 5K” at www.obedwatershed.org or by picking up an entry form at the Cumberland Mountain State Park office.
