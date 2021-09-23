Another chapter of Tennessee/Florida will be written Saturday as the Vols hit the road to face the No. 11 Gators in Gainesville.
Florida nearly pulled off the upset of No. 1 Alabama last Saturday, and if I’m a Gators fan, I’d love the opportunity for a December rematch with the Tide.
Optimism is high in Gainesville under head coach Dan Mullen, while fans on Rocky Top certainly have a different feel for Saturday’s matchup under the lights.
Tennessee hasn’t won in the Swamp since I was in elementary school (I’m 26 now), a 24-10 victory under quarterback Casey Clausen in September 2003. The win came before most of the Volunteers’ roster was in grade school.
Does Tennessee have any shot on Saturday?
The only prayer comes from head coach Josh Heupel’s affinity for taking deep shots.
Tennessee hasn’t had any luck completing passes through the air for more than 25 yards in the first three weeks, but maybe they’ll fall in our receivers’ hands Saturday night.
Given the past 15 years of Tennessee football, I’m not feeling very great about the Vols’ chances. I’ll be in the process of moving Saturday evening, so looks like I won’t be able to watch how this one plays out.
Dang.
• • •
Michael Lindsay is the sports editor at the Crossville Chronicle and can be contacted at sports@crossville-chronicle.com
