The pads were popping this week as high school football teams across Tennessee began full-contact practice.
Crossville’s Cumberland County and Stone Memorial high schools are amongst those beginning their final preparations for the 2021 season in the July heat.
Full-contact practice comes after weeks of 7-on-7 competition, conditioning, weight lifting and the TSSAA “heat acclimatization” period.
Per TSSAA rules, “full padded practices may begin for individuals who have participated in two days of helmets-only and three days of helmets and shoulder pads.”
Cumberland County will host Grace Christian (Franklin) Friday at 5:30 p.m. for their first contact scrimmage of 2021.
Stone Memorial will hit the road and face Cookeville Friday evening for their first action as well.
Both teams will kick off their respective regular season on Friday, Aug. 20. CCHS will travel to Whitwell, while SMHS will play at Lenoir City.
