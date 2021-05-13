Cumberland County soccer’s dominance of District 6AA continued Tuesday night, as the Jets defeated Upperman 8-0 in the district tournament semifinals at Livingston Academy.
Drew Davidson continued his stellar senior season with three goals in 51 minutes of action against the Bees. Aiden Zeino posted a hat trick as well against the Bees.
Zeino started the score fest at less than 5 minutes into the contest as he sent a header into the net off a corner kick from Miguel Lopez.
Less than 3 minutes later, Zeino connected again on a penalty pick to put CCHS ahead 2-0.
Davidson scored his first goal of the afternoon at the 31:05 remaining in the half mark to put Cumberland County up 3-0.
Zeino’s hat trick came at the 20:05 mark of an assist from Davidson, putting CCHS up 4-0.
The fifth goal of the first half came as freshman Gabrial Alva scored on a rebound at the 16:08 remaining mark.
Davidson’s second goal of the first half came with 8:48 left until halftime, putting Cumberland County ahead 6-0 at the break.
The Jets found the back of the net twice in the first 4 minutes of the second half to lead 8-0. Davidson scored at the 39:10 mark, followed by Jaziel Lopez with 36:51, making the final score 8-0.
CCHS improved to 9-0 against district foes this season with the win.
Cumberland County’s win advanced them to the District 6AA title game on Thursday against DeKalb County.
Photos of Tuesday’s game and coverage of Thursday’s game are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
