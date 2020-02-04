Thursday’s Cumberland County elementary basketball championship matchups are now official following Monday’s semifinal games.
In girls action, No. 3 seed Pleasant Hill will face overall No. 1 South Cumberland, while in boys action its a showdown of the top seeds as No. 2 Homestead takes on No. 1 North Cumberland.
Pleasant Hill defeated No. 2 Martin in Monday’s first matchup in a contest that came down to the last shot, 30-29. Martin missed a game-winner at the buzzer to preserve Pleasant Hill’s victory.
Pleasant Hill (30): Paige Roberts 7, Karli Page 7, Kailee Waldo 4, Aleaha Moore 4, Lexi Carroll 4, Jaylin Moore 4
Martin (29): Aliyah Hawkins 14, Destiny Horsley 5, Isabella Williams 4, Chelsea Authier 3, Daminica Beal 2, Sydney Wilhite 1
In the second girls game, South Cumberland held off a strong showing from Homestead to win by a final score of 39-31.
South Cumberland (39): Kortney Headrick 12, Carlee Williams 8, Sofi Miller 7, Mallaree Woodard 6, Annika Scarbrough 4, Grace Christian 2
Homestead (31): Lily Hinch 13, Jalynn Baldwin 8, Lauren Clark 8, Laney Wiley 2
In boys action, Homestead put together an impressive performance in their 47-24 semifinal victory over Martin.
Homestead (47): Preston Mayberry 15, Seth Denton 13, Ethan Benjamin 7, Dylan Smith 4, Jacob McDonald 3, Bryce Elmore 3, Braden Templeton 2
Martin (24): Isaac Smith 13, Jaden Sumbler 3, Charlie VanWinkle 3, Jake Christopher 3, Edgar Magdaleno 2
In the final boys contest of the night, North and South were tied at halftime at 18, but North ultimately put together a strong second half to win 46-26.
North Cumberland (46): Cade Capps 23, Braiden Elliot 9, Heath Wattenbarger 5, Trevor Sinard 4, Evin Moseley 3, Aaron Conley 2
South Cumberland (26): Jaxon Miller 10, Ryder Myers 6, Jake Hedgecoth 4, Conner Hankins 4, Noah Potter 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.