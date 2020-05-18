As we enter our 11th week of COVID-19 shutdowns, local high school fall sports should be in the heart of workouts, practice and conditioning.
However, our area high school programs haven’t met or worked out as a team since March, raising a greater concern that local athletes should take notice of.
You can learn schemes, terminology, work on fundamentals and more during this time, but those pale in comparison to the importance of working out and conditioning during the summer.
Weight-training programs are beneficial in more aspects than simply making you bigger and stronger; they are critial in injury prevention.
Stronger, more flexible athletes are better suited to handle the grind of a long season. Coaches don’t push players to their limits in the weight room for the fun of it; they’re actively protecting their players and building their resistance to future injuries.
This doesn’t apply to just football players either: soccer, volleyball, cross country, basketball and every other athlete benefits from working out properly at the right intensity.
Coaches, athletic trainers and more have referenced their number-one concern for athletes during this pandemic is missed weight room time.
Not 7-on-7, not individual skill training or scheme memorization.
It’s not hard to “take it easy” on yourself while working out alone or without your coaches present.
But the risk you’re placing yourself at is far greater than the struggle of an extra set of deadlifts, squats or finishing out your last 1/10 of a mile at full speed.
I say all that to say this: take your summer weight training seriously. Your body will thank you in the fall.
