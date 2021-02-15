The dominance continues.
For the third consecutive year, the North Cumberland Patriots have won the Cumberland County elementary boys basketball tournament as they defeated South Cumberland 45-27 on Saturday.
“It feels good,” said Jessica Capps, coach of the Patriots. “They’re a good group of boys. This is the third year we’ve had about the same team. They work hard and they’re good students.”
No. 1-seeded North Cumberland’s path to a championship included three double-digit wins, as they defeated Brown in the quarterfinals 71-24 and Homestead in the semifinals by a score of 48-30 before Saturday’s 45-27 championship win over No. 2-seed South Cumberland.
The Rebels defeated Martin in the quarterfinals and Crab Orchard in the semifinal round.
Due to COVID-19 protocols in Cumberland County, the tournament wasn’t held at a host high school like most years. Instead, the higher seeded teams in the boys and girls tournaments hosted.
As the overall No. 1 seed, North Cumberland hosted all three rounds.
“The kids are more familiar with these rims,” Capps said. “I think we play much better on our home floor.”
Eighth grader Cade Capps finished his North Cumberland career in remarkable fashion, as he recorded 33 of his team’s 45 points in the win.
North Cumberland jumped out to a quick 13-5 advantage after one quarter.
South battled back to bring the contest within two points at 13-11 before North pulled away to lead 21-13 at halftime.
The Patriots led 32-16 after three quarters before winning by a final score of 45-27.
Along with Capps, North Cumberland’s Luke Presnell, Trevor Sinard and Spencer Bowman played their final games in a Patriot uniform.
Photos from Saturday’s championship games can be found online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
North Cumberland (45): Cade Capps 33, Trevor Sinard 6, Luke Presnell 6
South Cumberland (27): Jaxon Houston 15, Noah Potter 10, Connor Hankins 2
