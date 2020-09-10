Week four ushers in two non-region games for Cumberland County and Stone Memorial’s football programs this Friday night.
CAK at Stone Memorial
The Panthers continue their non-region slate this Friday with the Christian Academy of Knoxville Warriors, who comes in at 3-0 this season.
“They’re a good football team,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. “They’ve got a lot of kids back from last year, and a lot of size up front on both sides of the ball.”
CAK competes in Division II Class AA’s East Tennessee region, and defeated SMHS 59-20 in 2019.
In wins over Daniel Boone, Clinton and White County, the Warriors have given up an average of 12 points per game.
Stone Memorial enters the contest at 1-2 overall with a 32-0 win over Clay County and losses to Grace Christian Academy and DeKalb County. For the second consecutive week, SMHS will be without quarterback Bryant Carter.
“Protecting the football is key,” Samber said. “I’ve told our kids if we protect the ball we win the game.”
Filling Carter’s role will be Hunter Heavilon.
“Hunter is a great athlete and we’ve got a ton of confidence in him,” Samber said. “He ran the offense well. Braden Looper will be up next and he’s always prepared.”
Carter is expected to return for next week’s contest at Livingston Academy.
The Panther defense will look to slow down an experienced CAK offense, led by quarterback Ryan Degges.
“We see another good quarterback this week,” Samber said. “We’ve been good in the second half. We’ve got to start a little more locked in.”
CAK at Stone Memorial will kickoff at Panther Stadium at 7:30 p.m. CDT.
Cumberland County at Clay County
The Cumberland County Jets hit the road to Celina this week to face the Clay County Bulldogs.
Cumberland County enters the contest at 0-3, while Clay County comes in at 2-1 overall. The Bulldogs’ lone loss came in week two, 32-0, to Stone Memorial.
The Jets will look to get revenge this season after a 29-0 loss to the Bulldogs in 2019.
Consistent offensive production is key for the Jets this week, as they only posted 133 total offensive yards in last week’s 7-0 loss to Livingston Academy.
CCHS’ defense has had two strong outings this season, holding Scott to 20 points and Livingston Academy to seven. A third stellar performance is necessary for a win this Friday night.
