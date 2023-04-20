A new “No Wake Zone” is in effect this year on a section of the Little River on Fort Loudoun Lake. The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission voted to implement the new zone during its December 2022 meeting due to safety concerns.
The move comes in response to multiple serious injury and fatal boating incidents in the area in recent years, and at the request of local residents who shared their concerns with the Commission. Effective immediately, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will implement the “No Wake Zone” on Little River near the Alcoa Highway Bridge and the Norfolk Southern Railroad Bridge.
The new regulation mandates that vessels operating on the Little River arm of Fort Loudoun Reservoir near the Hwy. 129 bridge and the Norfolk Southern railroad bridge be operated at a "Slow-No Wake" speed.
"No wake" is defined as a vessel traveling at or below idle speed, or at such speed that the boat or its wake (waves) is not sufficient to cause possible injury or damage to other persons, boats, or property.
Boaters in the “No Wake Zone” may not tow a person on water skis, surfboard, inner tube, or similar devices. The zone will be delineated by informational buoys placed on the upstream and downstream sides of the bridges.
