The No. 7 Stone Memorial Lady Panthers took the court for their biggest District 6AAA challenge of the season Tuesday night and prevailed over Cookeville (15-5, 1-1), 61-50.
SMHS junior forward Tessa Miller did a bit of everything in the victory, as the Belmont commit posted 21 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
Senior Emma Capps, a Gardner-Webb signee, posted a game-high 23 points for the Lady Panthers.
In a tight first half, Cookeville briefly led in the second quarter (16-13) before Stone Memorial was able to finish the half on a 9-3 run to lead 22-19 at halftime.
Stone Memorial was able to stretch their lead in the third quarter on a 17-4 run to put them ahead 39-23 late in the frame.
Cookeville was able to bring the Stone Memorial lead down to five points (55-50), but the Lady Panthers sealed the deal from the free throw line, going 24-27 for the game. SMHS won by a final score of 61-50.
The Lady Panthers, who are currently ranked No. 7 in Class AAA by the Associated Press, are now 19-1 overall and 3-0 in District 6AAA play.
Stone Memorial will take the court next on Saturday, as SMHS travels to Clarkrange for non-district action.
Stone Memorial (61): Emma Capps 23, Tessa Miller 21, Annah Goss 12, Keaton Freitag 3, Mattie Buck 2
*Game photos by Walt Riches
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.