Friday’s matchup of the top District 6AAA teams needed an extra frame to determine a winner, as Class AAA No. 9 Stone Memorial defeated Rhea County (19-3, 3-2) in overtime, 81-75.
“That was a lot of fun,” said SMHS head coach Mike Buck. “This was two really good teams out there with good, talented kids. Neither team flinched.”
Rhea County and Stone Memorial’s battles are nothing new, as their last four regular season matchups have been decided by a total of 15 points.
“They have five guards, and it puts us in a tough spot matchup wise,” Buck added. “Mallory Hampton is a special player. Mattie (Buck) and her have went back and forth, and tonight was the same deal.”
SMHS trailed by as many as seven (58-51) in the second half before big plays down the stretch from Tessa Miller and Emma Capps closed the gap late in the fourth period.
Miller was able to tie the contest at 68 with under 15 seconds remaining, forcing overtime.
Rhea County struck first in OT as the Golden Eagles held a 73-70 lead.
That was before Mattie Buck’s heroics, as the junior point guard drained back-to-back three-pointers to put Stone Memorial ahead 76-73.
“The fact that she stepped up when she had to for her team was huge,” coach Buck said of his daughter and point guard. “She knew she could be open if she could slide to open space.”
The Lady Panther defense rose to the occasion from that point, holding Rhea County to only two more points the rest of the contest while SMHS converted from the free throw line to win 81-75.
“They made a bunch of tough shots, but there were some things we could’ve done defensively that would’ve helped us,” the coach said. “From the last four minutes of regulation and all of overtime, we played defensively where we have to.”
Capps finished as the game’s high-scorer as the Gardner-Webb signee finished with 24 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Miller also posted an impressive stat line with 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
The two overtime three-pointers pushed Mattie Buck’s final stat line to 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
The victory improved Stone Memorial to 21-2 overall and 5-0 in District 6AAA play.
“We have three district games left, and this puts us in a real powerful spot in the league,” said Coach Buck. “One of our goals has been to win them all in a year that it’s the best it’s ever been. I feel good about where we are right now.”
Stone Memorial (81): Emma Capps 24, Tessa Miller 23, Mattie Buck 15, Annah Goss 8, Keaton Freitag 6, Katie Adkisson 3, Chloe Roark 2
