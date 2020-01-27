Saturday’s matchup of top Tennessee high school girls basketball programs belonged to the home team, as Class A No. 2 Clarkrange defeated Class AAA No. 7 Stone Memorial, 61-45.
The Lady Buffaloes trailed only once at 3-2 in Saturday’s contest. Clarkrange was able to take a 19-13 lead after one quarter of action.
In the second quarter, Clarkrange slowed the contest to a halt, limiting Stone Memorial’s time of possession and holding the Lady Panthers to only five points. Clarkrange led 30-18 at halftime.
Stone Memorial was able to get no closer than 11 points in the second half, as Clarkrange led 47-46 after three quarters and won by a final score of 61-45.
Tessa Miller led Stone Memorial in defeat, as the junior forward finished with 18 points and eight rebounds.
Twins Kassie and Kaylie Monday combined for 45 points on 18-26 shooting to lead Clarkrange in their victory. Kassie posted 23 points and four assists, while Kaylie had 22 points and four rebounds.
The non-district loss drops Stone Memorial to 19-2 overall this season, while Clarkrange improved to 22-2.
The Lady Panthers will return to action Tuesday as they travel to Sparta to take on White County. The Warriorettes are 16-6 overall but 1-2 in District 6AAA play.
Stone Memorial (45): Tessa Miller 18, Emma Capps 8, Chloe Roark 7, Katie Adkisson 5, Annah Goss 4, Mattie Buck 3
