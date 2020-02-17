The Class AAA No. 8 Stone Memorial Lady Panthers’ regular season was capped off in dominant fashion Friday night as the Lady Panthers defeated White County 66-37.
SMHS finishes the regular season 25-2 overall and a perfect 8-0 in District 6AAA competition.
Senior Emma Capps led the way, as the Gardner-Webb signee recorded 21 points, four rebounds and three assists in the win.
Junior Tessa Miller had 15 points and six rebounds to complement Capps.
Stone Memorial trailed only once (3-0) in the contest on their way to a dominant performance against the Warriorettes. SMHS led 38-20 at halftime and 58-25 after three periods of play.
Stone Memorial will take the floor next on Thursday in the District 6AAA tournament semifinals held at White County High School.
The Lady Panthers enter the tourney as the overall No. 1 seed and will face the winner of White County/Warren County at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Stone Memorial (66): Emma Capps 21, Tessa Miller 15, Katie Adkisson 9, Mattie Buck 8, Annah Goss 6, Kenry Malone 3, Keaton Freitag 2, Kimberlyn Cash 2
