The No. 8 Stone Memorial Lady Panthers avenged their lone defeat of the season Saturday afternoon by defeating Science Hill Lady Hilltoppers 64-40.
“We weren’t happy with the way we played up there,” SMHS coach Mike Buck said of SMHS’ Dec. 7 loss in Johnson City. “They’re a good basketball team; coach David Whaley does a solid job.”
Emma Capps, Tessa Miller and Annah Goss each posted 12 points to lead SMHS. Miller pulled down seven rebounds and recorded four assists.
Point guard Mattie Buck finished the contest with nine points, eight assists, four rebounds and three steals.
“I felt like Mattie played as a solid one tonight,” the coach added. “She made some good decisions in transition and found some open people.”
Science Hill kept the contest interesting through the first quarter and a half, as the Lady Hilltoppers trailed by four (21-17) midway through the second period. SMHS closed the half on a 21-4 run to lead 42-21 at halftime.
Stone Memorial led by as many as 34 (59-25) in the second half before winning by a final score of 64-40.
“It meant a little more to us tonight. This is more of the challenge this team needs,” Buck said. “We’ll see well-coached, talented teams the rest of the way that will make it hard for us to do what we do.
“This team has some big goals, and in order to get there we’ve got to be good against good talent.”
Stone Memorial is 16-1 overall before starting District 6AAA action Tuesday night, as the Lady Panthers travel to Rhea County to face the 13-1 Golden Eagles. Tipoff is 5 p.m. CST.
Stone Memorial (64): Emma Capps 12, Annah Goss 12, Tessa Miller 12, Mattie Buck 9, Keaton Freitag 8, Katie Adkisson 3, Kimberlyn Cash 3, Skylar Dishman 3, Chloe Roark 2
