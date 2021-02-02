Despite Gov. Bill Lee and the TSSAA's lifting of high school sporting event attendance bans, Cumberland County High School will still enforce attendance restrictions due to the court damage forcing half the bleachers to remain closed.
Cheerleaders and their immediate families are now permitted and will be added to Cumberland County's pass list.
Efforts are in place to open the damaged side of the bleachers according to CCHS principal Jon Hall. Should the gym return to full capacity, the Crossville Chronicle will publish the new protocols.
