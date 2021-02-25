The No. 6 Stone Memorial Lady Panthers are district champions once again following a 52-46 victory at Cookeville in Monday’s District 6AAA championship game.
SMHS has won three of the previous four 6AAA championships.
“I’m crazy proud of their toughness and their ability to battle through bad breaks on the floor,” said SMHS head coach Mike Buck. “We’ve really controlled the league the last few years, and I think it’s fitting we walk out with the last championship.”
The rematch at Cooke-ville was no easy task, as the Lady Cavaliers defended their home court and defeated Stone Memorial on Jan. 19, 42-40.
“The first game, we came out slow and weren’t as focused,” said Lady Panther senior Keaton Freitag. “This game we were more intense and were ready to win.”
“We came out really focused this time,” said point guard Mattie Buck. “Our transition defense and talking really made us win this game this time.”
Leading Stone Memorial in the win was Miss Basketball finalist Tessa Miller, who dropped 28 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and four assists.
Junior guard Annah Goss recorded eight points, four rebounds and two assists.
The Lady Panthers used strong defense in the first half to take control of the game as they led 10-4 after one quarter.
The slow pace in the second period saw each team score only four points apiece to give Stone Memorial a 14-8 halftime lead.
The scoring picked up in the second half, as Cookeville was able to take a brief 30-29 lead late in the third quarter.
SMHS retook the lead and held a 31-30 advantage going into the final period. The Lady Cavaliers briefly cut the Stone Memorial lead to 42-40 in the fourth, but the Lady Panthers closed the game from the free throw line to win by a final score of 52-46.
“We knew they were going to go on runs, but the biggest thing for us was to stop them, and we did that pretty well,” Miller said. “We had a really big and loud crowd, and they helped us in swinging the momentum a lot. We really appreciate them for coming out.”
Stone Memorial improves to 22-4 overall with the win and will host East Hamilton in the first round of the Region 3AAA tournament Friday.
“We need to rest a little bit,” coach Buck said. “That was two taxing games in 36 hours. We need a few really good days of practice to get ready for East Hamilton at our place.”
East Hamilton at Stone Memorial is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.
Stone Memorial (52): Tessa Miller 28, Annah Goss 8, Katie Adkisson 6, Mattie Buck 5, Keaton Freitag 3, Kenry Malone 2
