The Class AAA No. 6 Stone Memorial Lady Panthers continued their winning ways Friday night, as they defeated East Hamilton 62-39 in the Region 3AAA quarterfinals at SMHS.
Stone Memorial wasted no time taking a dominant lead, as the Panthers led 21-2 after the first quarter and 42-17 at halftime.
SMHS held strong in a low-scoring second half to win by a final score of 62-39.
It was a balanced scoring effort from the Lady Panthers, as Katie Adkisson led the way with 15 points, including four three-pointers.
Tessa Miller posted 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes for the Lady Panthers.
Also in double-figures was Skylar Dishman, who recorded hit four three-pointers on her way to 12 points.
Keaton Freitag dished out five assists and grabbed four rebounds along with three points in the win.
Efficient offense and strong defense were the name of the game Friday. SMHS shot 51.1% while holding East Hamilton to 34.1%.
Stone Memorial scored 15 points in transition while not surrendering a single transition basket to East Hamilton.
The Lady Panthers took the court again on Monday in the Region 3AAA semifinals where they hosted White County.
Results available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Stone Memorial (62): Katie Adkisson 15, Tessa Miller 12, Skylar Dishman 12, Kenry Malone 8, Amiah Graham 6, Keaton Freitag 3, Annah Goss 3, Abbey Weaver 2, Emily Hazelton 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.