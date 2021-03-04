Wednesday night saw the No. 6 Stone Memorial Lady Panthers face off against the No. 2 Bradley Central Bearettes in the Region 3AAA championship for the third consecutive time, and it was Bradley Central who left victorious, 60-36.
“It was a bad night not to play well,” said SMHS head coach Mike Buck. “They (Bradley) played really good. That’s what happens when you play a good team and don’t play well.
“There’s a whole bunch of lessons we can learn,” Buck added. “I didn’t do a good job. It always starts with me. I did a bad job of calling plays and getting us in a rhythm. They needed me to be good tonight.”
The result mirrors the previous meetings between the two in the region championship game, as the Bearettes won the last two over Stone Memorial.
Bradley Central was electric from the three-point line, hitting 10-14 three-pointers (71.4%) and shot 63.6% overall from the field.
The Lady Panthers matched Bradley Central shot for shot in the first period, as the teams were tied at 11 after one quarter.
Stone Memorial took a four-point lead (17-13) in the second period before the Bearettes found success from behind the arc and took a 29-22 lead into halftime.
Bradley Central controlled the third period, holding Stone Memorial to only four points the entire quarter to lead 46-26 going into the fourth period, where they cruised to a 60-36 final score.
Stone Memorial was led in scoring by junior guard Annah Goss, who posted 12 points, four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals.
Katie Adkisson hit three three-pointers for nine points.
The Lady Panthers fall to 24-5 overall with the loss to Bradley Central, but Stone Memorial isn’t done yet as they are automatically in the Class AAA Sectional round.
Stone Memorial will travel to the winner of the Oakland at Blackman game (played Thursday night) this Saturday with a state tournament berth on the line.
“One of the strengths of this team has always been that when we get knocked down or rattled, we do come back and are better than before,” said coach Buck. “We don’t have any more free passes. Obviously we wanted to win and play at home. We have to travel but we’ve been there and done that.”
During last season’s magical state tournament run, the Lady Panthers lost to Bradley Central in the Region 3AAA championship and traveled to Blackman for the substate round and won in overtime, 58-55.
Stone Memorial’s Class AAA sectional game at either Blackman or Oakland will tip off at 7 p.m.
Stone Memorial (36): Annah Goss 12, Katie Adkisson 9, Kenry Malone 5, Tessa Miller 4, Keaton Freitag 4, Amiah Graham 2
