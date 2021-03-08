One of the greatest senior classes in Stone Memorial basketball history played its final game Saturday evening, as the No. 6 Lady Panthers were defeated in the Class AAA sectional at Blackman, 52-45.
“We lost to a good team,” said SMHS head coach Mike Buck. “They (Blackman) are really talented and well-coached. We battled our guts out right to the very end. They never quit and kept battling.”
Stone Memorial led 22-17 at halftime and went ahead by as many as nine points (28-19) in the third period before a furious Blackman comeback retook the lead 40-38 early in the fourth quarter.
Blackman held off a late Stone Memorial rally to win by a final score of 52-45.
Lady Panther senior Tessa Miller went out in dominant fashion as she posted 28 points, six rebounds and two assists.
The loss wraps up the 2020-’21 season for the Lady Panthers at 24-6 overall and ranked No. 6 in Class AAA.
Saturday’s game was the final one for Stone Memorial’s decorated senior class consisting of Tessa Miller, Keaton Freitag, Mattie Buck and Skylar Dishman.
Over the past four seasons, Stone Memorial has won 99 games, three district championships, made three consecutive sectional appearances and one trip to the Class AAA state tournament.
Last season, the Lady Panthers were in prime position to win a state championship before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the TSSAA state tournament.
The Lady Panthers were in the final four preparing to take on Whitehaven before the cancellation.
This season, Stone Memorial saw a wrench thrown in their plans as senior starting point guard Mattie Buck suffered a knee injury in the last regular season game, forcing her to miss games in the postseason and limiting her role in Saturday’s substate game.
“Every team has to go through some challenges, but what about her heart and toughness to come back for her teammates,” coach Buck said of his daughter, Mattie. “It made everybody around her pick up their game.”
Coach Buck went on to praise each senior on the team.
“Tessa is unbelievably special,” he said. “Keaton went through those challenges early in her career and fought back. Skylar has really plugged away and is a fantastic teammate. She had a really good year for us.
“I can’t really put it into words. They’ve really made this a team that is in the conversation as the best program in Tennessee.”
Miller’s last game in a Lady Panther uniform doesn’t mean the end of her accomplishments, as the Belmont signee is a finalist for the Class AAA Miss Basketball award to be given out this weekend.
The senior forward averaged 19.4 points, 10.2 rebounds 3.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per game on 64.9% shooting.
Miller finished her stellar Stone Memorial career with 1,772 career points, putting her second all-time in Lady Panther history behind Emma Capps, who finished her career with 1,832 points.
Capps and Miller were teammates for three seasons.
When asked what he wants this team to be remembered by, Buck had a few answers.
“I hope its their character, and that we never dodged anybody,” he said. “We went out and tried to find the toughest schedule every year. It took a really good Blackman team to send us home. We came up short tonight, but that doesn’t cast any doubt on our program.”
Stone Memorial (45): Tessa Miller 28, Annah Goss 5, Katie Adkisson 5, Mattie Buck 3, Keaton Freitag 2, Kenry Malone 2
